Giant Eagle expands fuelperks for more ways to save

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Grocery chain Giant Eagle is expanding its fuelperks program in Cleveland.

The new program is called fuelperks plus.

It keeps the 10-cent reward for $50 spent, but adds ways you can be rewarded.

Instead of money back on gas, you can get perks on groceries.

The 10-cent reward would equal 2% off groceries. 500 perks would equal 20% off the total grocery purchase.

Fuelperks+ launches Monday, March 18, at all Northeast Ohio Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations.