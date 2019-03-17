Giant Eagle expands fuelperks for more ways to save

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Grocery chain Giant Eagle is expanding its fuelperks program in Cleveland.
The new program is called fuelperks plus.
It keeps the 10-cent reward for $50 spent, but adds ways you can be rewarded.
Instead of money back on gas, you can get perks on groceries.
The 10-cent reward would equal 2% off groceries. 500 perks would equal 20% off the total grocery purchase.
Fuelperks+ launches Monday, March 18, at all Northeast Ohio Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations.
