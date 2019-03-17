Dick Dale, music legend known as ‘King of the Surf Guitar,’ dies at 81

One of the most influential guitarists and rock’n’roll artists has passed away at 81-years-old.

According to TMZ, the “King of Surf Guitar,” Dick Dale, died Saturday.

He reportedly has dealt with numerous health issues over the years including battling cancer twice, diabetes and dealing with a damaged vertebrae.

Dale is credited with spearheading the surf rock sound that became popular in the 60s through bands such as the Beach Boys.

Dale had multiple solo records during his career and also performed with the Del-Tones.

He released 11 LPS, 14 compilation and live albums and had 11 singles.

He performed on multiple television shows including on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “Hollywood a Go Go,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “Late Show with David Letterman” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

He also acted in multiple TV shows and movies, often portraying himself. He made appearances in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “An American Vampire Story,” “Let’s Make Love,” “Muscle Beach Party,” “Aloha, Scooby-Doo!” and more.

Dale’s hit song “Misirlou” was also featured in the opening credits of Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction.” That song was also sampled in the Black Eyed Peas’ hit “Pump It.”

Dale is also credited with inspiring other legendary guitarists including Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen.