MOUNT VERNON, IOWA - MARCH 15: Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke an overflow audience at Yock's Landing during his second day of campaigning for the 2020 nomination March 15, 2019 in Mount Vernon, Iowa. After losing a long-shot race for U.S. Senate to Ted Cruz (R-TX), the 46-year-old O'Rourke is making his first campaign swing through Iowa after jumping into a crowded Democratic field this week. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke making stop in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Days after announcing his intentions for 2020, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is taking a campaign tour in the Midwest.
O’Rourke plans to drive a Dodge Caravan he began using in Iowa through the Midwest and on to New Hampshire.
His campaign announced on Sunday that O’Rourke will follow two stops in Wisconsin with visits to Michigan and Ohio on Monday.
O’Rourke will do a meet and greet at Gino’s Cento Anno at 1314 Denison Ave. in Cleveland at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
He eventually plans to hit Pennsylvania, and then drive to New Hampshire, home of the nation’s first presidential primary.