Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke making stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Days after announcing his intentions for 2020, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is taking a campaign tour in the Midwest.

O’Rourke plans to drive a Dodge Caravan he began using in Iowa through the Midwest and on to New Hampshire.

His campaign announced on Sunday that O’Rourke will follow two stops in Wisconsin with visits to Michigan and Ohio on Monday.

O’Rourke will do a meet and greet at Gino’s Cento Anno at 1314 Denison Ave. in Cleveland at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

He eventually plans to hit Pennsylvania, and then drive to New Hampshire, home of the nation’s first presidential primary.