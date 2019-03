Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUCSON, Ariz. -- It has been quite a spring for Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona as he gears up for the 2019 season which begins in 11 days.

But, in between his busy schedule, he did something a little adventurous and took a leap of faith.

Last week, Francona was swimming at a pool in Tucson when a group of Navy SEALs, who had just finished sky diving, joined him for a swim.

One thing led to another and Francona ending up skydiving himself.

Take a look:

Your manager might be cool, but is your manager "jump out of an airplane" cool? Ours is. (via themelissasteele/IG) pic.twitter.com/U4IrEPOX3Z — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 17, 2019

More on Terry Francona, here.