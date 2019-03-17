Canton police investigating suspicious death of 2-year-old boy

CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are investigating the suspicious death of a two-year-old boy.

According to police, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive child in the 3500 block of Ellis Avenue NE around 8 o’clock Saturday morning.

The boy was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigating detectives reportedly executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested Antonio Hardeman, 38.

Police say additional details will be provided as they become available.