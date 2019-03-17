Authorities investigating late night police involved shooting in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ohio – Agents with the state Bureau of Investigation are looking into a police involved shooting that happened late Saturday.

According to a press release from Ashland police, officers were sent to a home in the “600 block of Sandusky St. in response to an intoxicated male threatening two family members with a knife.”

When police arrived around 11:40 p.m. , the man moved toward them and one of the officers fired a shot from his issued service pistol, the release states.

The man and a female were transported by Ashland Firefighters to University Hospitals.

None of the officers were injured.

When asked about the condition of the suspect the chief said “we do not have anything further to release at this time.”