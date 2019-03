Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A cold night on tap with a gradual clearing sky. Lows will tumble into the mid 20s. St. Patrick’s Day kicks off cold and sunny. Wear all the green you’ve got to stay warm! Clouds gradually increase after lunch and there is the chance of snow after 3 p.m. Little to no accumulation expected north, a coating south.

Ready for a warm-up? It will be gradual next week. Next weekend we’re back into the 50’s!

To read more about the forecast, CLICK HERE.