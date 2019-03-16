Volunteers clean up trash-filled abandoned property in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — An abandoned property has been cleaned up thanks to a dedicated group of volunteers.

Tammy Cummings, who is running for Akron City Council, helped organize the event, which was was held on Saturday.

The yard is located on Moore Street and was full of garbage, discarded tires and broken furniture.

“An elderly lady brought it to my attention. I was so floored by what I saw and I knew we couldn’t just leave it like that,” said Cummings.

She said she could’ve never tackled the mess alone and appreciates everyone who took time out of their day to help.

She hopes to do more projects like this in the future.

As for the home on the land, the city plans to eventually demolish it.