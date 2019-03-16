Thieves caught on camera stealing from Spin Bike Shop in Medina Township

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are searching for two men caught on camera stealing from Spin Bike Shop on Thursday.

It happened overnight while the business was closed.

Owner Ray Wagner said he received an alert from his alarm system and was able to watch the suspects in action from his phone.

“It’s a really uncomfortable feeling to see,” he said.

The suspects were shown breaking in and stealing three top of the line mountain bikes collectively worth $12,000.

They also took a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the display cases and a tub of instant hand warmers.

“We believe the guys were cyclists themselves or knew what was the good stuff,” said Wagner.

He thinks he may have seen them earlier in the store earlier in the day as well.

Anyone who may have information on the suspects is asked to call Medina Township Police.