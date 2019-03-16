Teens with cancer pick out dresses before ‘A Prom to Remember’ dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLON, Ohio -- Teens diagnosed with cancer are getting the chance to feel like stars.

On Saturday, they met at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Solon to pick from 2,000 donated prom dresses.

They also got to select shoes and other accessories, all at no cost to them.

They were given mini spa services as well.

This is the first part of their journey as participants in "A Prom to Remember," which is back for its ninth year.

The actual dance will take place downtown at the Ritz Carlton on April 13.