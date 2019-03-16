‘Say cheese!’: Georgia boy surprises mom with hilarious school photo

MACON, Ga. — Five-year-old Andrew Miles has become an internet sensation after his mom shared his school photo online.

It shows what looks like him screaming, which has left a lot of people laughing.

His mom told WMAZ that she was shocked when she found the picture in his backpack.

“I just screamed. I was like, ‘Oh, my,'” Andriel Miles said during her interview. “I asked him if anyone asked him to make that face. He said, ‘No, I just made it.'”

She said the photo first went viral after she took to Facebook to vent, thinking the photographer was to blame.

But as it turns out, the kids were allowed to pose themselves.

“Everyone is just embracing the photo and loving the photo,” says Andriel. “That one photo showed all of his personality — how sweet he is, how loving he is.”

Andrew told WMAZ that he plans to do the same face in next year’s photos.