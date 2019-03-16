× President Trump posts about GM’s Lordstown plant on Twitter, says it needs to reopen

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — President Trump is weighing in on the closure of General Motor’s Lordstown plant.

He took to Twitter on Saturday to say that GM needs to get the plant reopened in a different form or with a new owner and fast.

He said Toyota is investing $13.5 billion in the United States.

Representative Bill Johnson, who represents that district, retweeted the President and said he agrees with him.

He went on to say that GM needs to rethink their plan before they lose highly skilled auto workers.

The plant officially closed earlier this month and has left many in the community devastated.

Because the economy is so good, General Motors must get their Lordstown, Ohio, plant open, maybe in a different form or with a new owner, FAST! Toyota is investing 13.5 $Billion in U.S., others likewise. G.M. MUST ACT QUICKLY. Time is of the essence! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2019

I agree with the President…I hope GM rethinks their plan for the Lordstown plant quickly. Else, they will make a big mistake letting that highly skilled auto-making workforce get away. Other auto manufacturers should consider moving in if GM doesn’t act. https://t.co/pL85eu9xJF — Bill Johnson (@RepBillJohnson) March 16, 2019