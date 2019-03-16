Pedestrian killed while crossing the road in Lodi

LODI, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian.

The Lodi Police Department was called to State Route 421 near mile post 2 Friday evening around 8:06 p.m.

Police say a driver headed south hit someone walking in the roadway.

According to a press release, Cole Filhart, 45, was hit by the car but left the scene.

Police say Filhart was later transported to Lodi Hospital.

Filhart died from the injuries.

The Lodi Police Department, the Lodi Fire Department and the Medina County Coroner’s Office is assisting.

The crash is under investigation.

No one has been charged.