Pedestrian killed while crossing the road in Lodi

Posted 8:05 am, March 16, 2019, by

LODI, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian.

The Lodi Police Department was called to State Route 421 near mile post 2 Friday evening around 8:06 p.m.

Police say a driver headed south hit someone walking in the roadway.

According to a press release, Cole Filhart, 45, was hit by the car but left the scene.

Police say Filhart was later transported to Lodi Hospital.

Filhart died from the injuries.

The Lodi Police Department, the Lodi Fire Department and the Medina County Coroner’s Office is assisting.

The crash is under investigation.

No one has been charged.

Google Map for coordinates 41.031701 by -82.022634.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.