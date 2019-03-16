Missing toddler found dead, wrapped in blanket along road in rural Minnesota

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Milwaukee held a news conference Saturday, reporting they believe they have located the body of 2-year-old Noelani Robinson in Minnesota.

“At approximately 7 p.m. on yesterday’s date (Friday), an off-duty department of public works employee observed something out of the norm as he was driving home,” Morales said. “He called this tip into the local police department. Off of Highway 218 15 miles north of Austin, Minnesota (which is southwest of Rochester) and just off the shoulder was a blanket. Inside that blanket and wrapped in there was the body of a child we believe is that of Noelani,” Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales said.

Chief Morales said the death of the child did not occur in the last 24 hours, according to FOX 6.

“This is our job and this closure is not the closure we like to find,” Morales said. “It’s something we have to come out and do.”

The police chief also extended sympathies to the family of Noelani from the Milwaukee police department, and all of the other law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation.

An Amber Alert was issued for Noelani on Monday, March 11 after her mother, Sierra Robinson, was murdered.

The district attorney on Tuesday filed first degree intentional homicide charges against Noelani’s father.