CLEVELAND, Ohio – Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square Saturday night discussing her autobiography, “Becoming.”

The memoir chronicles experiences that have shaped her, from growing up in the South Side of Chicago to raising children in the White House.

“Becoming” was the best-selling book of 2018.

Carla Hall of Top Chef and The Chew will moderate the conversation.

