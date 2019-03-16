× Louisiana accidentally gave out double tax refunds; state now trying to recover $26 million

BATON ROUGE, Louis. — Some folks in Louisiana received more than they expected on their tax refunds this year.

According to WAFB, the state accidentally paid double tax refunds to nearly 66,000 taxpayers, which amounted to more than $26 million.

A spokesperson for the state’s Division of Administration told the TV outlet they’re now trying to recover that money.

He said a file ran “abnormally,” causing duplicate refunds.

The following statement was provided to WAFB:

“As the State of Louisiana continues to recoup more than $26 million to duplicate individual income tax refunds that were erroneously issued as the result of a computer error, taxpayers are being urged not to take any action. The vast majority of the duplicated funds are expected to be recovered electronically,” – Jacques Berry, Director of Policy and Communication