Judge dismisses citation for driver who was pulled over for dodging potholes in Canton

CANTON, Ohio -- A driver who was stopped by a trooper recently for dodging potholes won't be cited after all.

According to the Canton Municipal Court docket, a judge dismissed the citation given to Alanna Corns on March 15.

It's unclear what lead to the decision, but the motion was made by the prosecutor.

Corns told FOX 8 she was in disbelief when she was first cited.

“I was so dumbfounded, like really— a ticket for dodging potholes? What really got me is on my actual ticket it says for dodging potholes,” she said.

A spokesperson for the city of Canton agreed the potholes are frustrating and have since repaired those in question.