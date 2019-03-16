It’s time! April the giraffe is officially in labor



Editor’s note: Some of the video may be graphic.

HARPURSVILLE, New York – The world’s most famous giraffe is officially in labor.

Staff at Animal Adventure Park report April started cleaning and stimulating her back end around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Her delivery started around 11 a.m.

The birth of April’s calf Tajiri was watched live around the world in 2017.

Giraffes are typically pregnant for a period between 14 and 15 months.

It is one of the longest gestation periods in the animal kingdom.