It’s a boy! April the giraffe welcomes new baby



HARPURSVILLE, New York – World-famous giraffe April has given birth to a healthy male calf.

She delivered Saturday at Animal Adventure Park.

April went into labor around 11 a.m. and the baby arrived on the ground around 12:43 p.m.

The newborn giraffe was steady and on its feet by 1:27 p.m., and nursing by 1:51 p.m., according to the park.

This is the second offspring for Oliver, April’s companion.

Park teams were onsite for the delivery.

Park owner Jordan Patch said both mom and baby are doing wonderfully.

“Success! With an average 15-month gestation, we are thankful to have a healthy calf on the ground, nursing and bonding with mom. With wild giraffe numbers plummeting annually, every calf born counts,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said.

“Captive management programs, with successful propagation initiatives, hold the bloodlines that can someday repopulate natural ranges, should we as humans learn to preserve and protect natural environments and their inhabitants. We are happy to be doing our part, as a small piece in a much larger puzzle that is conservation!”

The park says in a press release that more than 300,000 people watched the delivery.

This latest birth comes nearly two years after 1.2 million people tuned in live to witness Tajiri’s birth via the Giraffe Cam.

There will be a naming contest soon to allow people to choose a name for April’s newest child.