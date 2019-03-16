Driver fleeing East Cleveland officers crashes into home

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police in East Cleveland have released details on a pursuit that happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.
According to police, officers attempting to make a traffic stop on Euclid Avenue pursued a driver who didn’t stop.
Police say the car crashed into a home in the 18100 block of Euclid Avenue.
According to police, the driver was intoxicated and driving under a suspended license.
Police say the passenger also had a warrant out for his arrest.
Both the driver and passenger were treated at University Hospitals.
No word on charges.
The home was not damaged.
41.555570 -81.552765