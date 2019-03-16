Driver fleeing East Cleveland officers crashes into home

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police in East Cleveland have released details on a pursuit that happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, officers attempting to make a traffic stop on Euclid Avenue pursued a driver who didn’t stop.

Police say the car crashed into a home in the 18100 block of Euclid Avenue.

According to police, the driver was intoxicated and driving under a suspended license.

Police say the passenger also had a warrant out for his arrest.

Both the driver and passenger were treated at University Hospitals.

No word on charges.

The home was not damaged.

