3 shot, 2 killed in Maple Heights shooting

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – Maple Heights police are investigating a shooting that ended in the deaths of two men.

According to a press release, officers received a call from a resident around 1:19 a.m. Saturday.

That person told police someone he did not know was at his door calling for help.

Police responded and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Metro Hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to police, as officers were providing first aid, police received another call.

A caller reported shots fired in the area of 14400 Brunswick Avenue.

Officers found an open door at the residence with what appeared to be blood at the door, according to a press release.

Police say they found two men inside who had been shot to death.

None of the victims have been identified.

The Maple Heights Police is conducting the investigation with the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminnal Investigation.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463 or text TIP657 plus your message to CRIMES (274637).