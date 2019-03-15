VIDEO: Maple Heights police ask for help finding robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio- Maple Heights detectives are asking you to take a good look at video and pictures of a man they want to talk to about two robberies.

The robberies happened in December 2017 and February 2018. They remain unsolved but detectives are continuing to work the cases.

"These robberies were very violent for each one of those clerks and they have to continue living and working knowing the guy hasn't been caught yet," said detective Jason Ponyicky, of Maple Heights police.

The first robbery happened Dec. 6, 2017 at Rascal House Pizza and the second at February 24 at China Wok. In each case, the robber pointed a gun at the clerk, and stole hundreds of dollars.

"We need to get him off the street before someone gets hurt," said Richard McIntosh of Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County. "He is using a gun. He is violent."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.