Troopers searching for man who escaped from Warrensville Developmental Center

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol needs help finding a 30-year-old man who escaped from the Warrensville Developmental Center.

According to troopers, Lynelle Maurice Monroe was last seen on the night of March 12. He was wearing a black coat, white sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue/white basketball shoes. He is between 5’6″ and 5’8″ and weighs about 155 pounds.

He is believed to be in the Cleveland area.

Monroe is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information should immediately call 911 or OHSP at 216-265-1677.