Teen who pleaded guilty in pistol-whipping, carjacking of elderly man to be sentenced



CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 17-year-old who pleaded guilty to charges in the attack on a 75-year-old man in Cleveland in August will be sentenced Friday.

The teen pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated robbery and attempted abduction last month in the case.

The victim, who uses a walker, was getting out of his car in the area of West 140th Street and Bellaire Road on July 9, 2018. That’s when two men walked up to him from behind and beat him over the head with a pistol.

The U.S. Marshals said the suspects got away with the victim’s car, which a retired police officer later found near West 132nd Street and Puritas Avenue.

The 17-year-old, along with Jonathan Hill, 19, were arrested after police released video of the crime.

