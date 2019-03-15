Study says one-third of the food we eat makes us feel guilty

What is your guilty pleasure when it comes to food?

Turns out, nearly one-third of all food we eat makes us feel guilty.

That’s according to a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Chomps, according to the South Florida Reporter.

According to the study, more than half of Americans said food guilt lowers their self-esteem. About 52 percent of men, and 39 percent of women say the feelings can even ruin their day.

The study says the guilt comes from knowing there are usually healthier and more natural alternatives available.

The guilt haunts us for about 20 minutes.

When it comes to meals, dinner is the most guilt-inducing meal of the day.

But snacking tops the list. And the top five most guilt-inducing foods? Ice cream, chocolate, candy, cookies and chips.

