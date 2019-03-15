Show Info: March 15, 2019
5 Points Cafe
Bringing a taste of the Irish to West Park. Co-Owner, Conor Boylan, shares his recipe for Iced Irishtown Bend.
3600 West Park Rd., Cleveland 44111
https://www.5pointscafe.com/
Plant Magic Florist & Irish Crossroads
38015 Euclid Ave., Willoughby 44094
https://www.plantmagicflorist.com/
Frydays with Daddy
Not sure which Fish Fry to hit up on Friday? Let the local experts help you out! Megan Crum and Dan Brown host a Facebook page called Frydays with Daddy.
St. Patrick’s Day with Society Lounge
Society Lounge opens at noon on St. Patrick’s Day!
2063 E. 4th St., Cleveland 44115
Cleveland Field Kitchen
For more information about Cleveland Field Kitchen log on to their website.
Hero’s Rock
Hero’s Rock honors fallen heroes by building custom rocking chairs for the children left behind.
650-762-5377 (650-ROCKERS)
https://www.facebook.com/heroschildren/
Laughing Girl Design
If you’re looking for a special gift with a personal touch look no further than Laughing Girl Design.
North Union Farmers Market
Donita Anderson from North Union Farmer’s Market makes a delicious recipe using winter crops.
North Union Farmer’s Market
9a-noon Saturdays in March
New Location!
Van Aken Market Hall
3441 Tuttle Road, Shaker Heights.
www.NorthUnionFarmersMarket.org