Package of marijuana with Leonardo DiCaprio return address ends up at Willowick home

WILLOWICK, Ohio — Police are investigating why a package full of marijuana was delivered to a Willowick address on Thursday afternoon.

According to Willowick police, the package was delivered to a home by the post office. The address was correct, but the recipient’s name was fraudulent.

Police say Leonardo DiCaprio out of Oregon was the return address.

Once realizing the package was not for them, the residents placed it back on the porch and called police, who deemed it suspicious and called the Lake County Bomb Squad.

They determined it was not hazardous. There was about two pounds of marijuana inside.