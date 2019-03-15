Ohio State Highway Patrol urges drivers to ‘move over or slow down’ after trooper is struck on Interstate 77

MARIETTA-An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after his cruiser was struck this morning while conducting a traffic stop along Interstate 77 near Marietta.

The trooper was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with non-life threatening injuries. Two others involved were taken to the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol urges drivers to obey the law. Move over or slow down and proceed with caution when approaching stationary public safety vehicles with lights activated.