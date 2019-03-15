New York woman gives birth to 15-pound baby girl

ELMIRA, N.Y. — A New York woman this week gave birth to a 15-pound baby girl.

WETM reports Harper Buckley, who weighed 15lbs and 5oz to be exact, is the biggest baby on record at Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira.

Harper is an extra special blessing.  Her parents were reportedly told they had a very small chance of ever getting pregnant.

But, almost three years ago, mom, Joi Buckley, gave birth to the couple’s first miracle,  a baby boy (who weighed 11 pounds).

Now, sweet Harper has come along.

