STARK COUNTY, Ohio -- A team from the National Weather Service will evaluate possible tornado damage in Stark County Friday morning.

We have a #NWS #storm survey team going to Stark County #Ohio near the Canton area to check out possible #tornado damage. We will have more info on any possible tracks later today. If you have damage from last night's storms, please let us know. #OHwx #PAwx #ThisIsCLE #CLEwx pic.twitter.com/siojGGmgOF — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) March 15, 2019

Stark County experienced thunderstorms Thursday evening, and at one point was placed under a tornado warning.

A tree went through a home on 14th Street NW in Perry Township. No one was injured.

Meanwhile, a Canton resident shared the following photos of damage to her home with FOX 8.

