FOX 8 and Amanda Berry need your help finding missing individuals throughout Northeast Ohio.

16-year-old Carmen Torres is a student at Firestone High School in Akron. On January 19 police think she climbed out a window in the middle of the night and hasn't been seen since.

There is a reason to believe she may be hanging out in Cleveland.

Carmen is 5'7" and weighs around 135 pounds.

If you see Carmen please call police at 330-375-2530.

