CLEVELAND, Ohio — Interstate 90 West at Dead Man’s Curve is closed after a semi overturned, spilling¬† fuel.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken reports that it happened a little before 8:30 a.m. HAZMAT is on scene.

Traffic is being diverted to Route 2.

90 WB in Dead Man's Curve – overturned semi — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) March 15, 2019

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.