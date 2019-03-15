“It’s going to be a fun five years!”: CWRU medical students celebrate residency assignments on Match Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Thousands of graduating medical students nationwide learned where they’ll spend their residencies during Friday’s Match Day.

205 students at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine gathered on campus for the reveal.

“Pretty nervous, I didn't get a whole lot of sleep last night,” said CWRU medical student Roy Xiao.

Rocky River native Chelsea Wright hoped to stay close to home.

“I would love to stay in Cleveland, but if I end up somewhere else, it means I get to see a new city. So for me, I'm just more excited, not really nervous,” Wright said.

As they near the end of medical school, students rank residency programs and hospitals rank students they’ve interviewed. The National Resident Matching Program then uses an algorithm to match students and hospitals.

“The list of programs depends on a lot of things, their reputation of the program, the geography, sometimes getting closer to home matters,” said CWRU Assistant Dean for Student Affairs Todd Otteson.

Xiao matched with Harvard’s Combined Residency Program, his top choice.

“It's going to be a fun five years!” he said.

Case Western Reserve University said one in five of its medical graduates will take part in residencies at hospitals in Northeast Ohio. Wright and her fiancé now plan to begin house hunting in Cleveland after she matched with MetroHealth Medical Center.

“I am so excited, I absolutely love that program,” Wright said.

Case Western Reserve University said this year, nearly half of surgery matches are women.