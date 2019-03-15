Fox Recipe Box: Shepherd’s Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Shepherd's Pie is a comforting and delicious recipe and it can be made with either lamb or beef. Yard House chef Brian Clark visited the Fox 8 studio to show Wayne Dawson how the restaurant makes its' version of the traditional Irish dish.

Yard House is hosting an Irish-inspired celebration with special menu items including this Shepherd's Pie dish. Click here to learn more about the restaurant.

Shepherd’s Pie & Mash

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 large onion, diced

1 pound ground beef

1 tablespoon each dried sage, thyme and parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 stalks celery, diced

2 medium carrots, diced

½ cup frozen peas, thawed

1 medium Yukon gold potato, diced

1 tablespoon beef stock

1 tablespoon flour

1 can dark beer

1 package frozen empanada wrappers, thawed

Egg wash

Mashed potatoes

Brown gravy

Directions

Heat olive oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add garlic and onion and sauté until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add beef and spices and cook until beef is brown and cooked through. Add celery, carrots, peas and potato. Cook until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in beef stock and flour and cook for 1 minute. Deglaze the pan with a splash of dark beer, scraping brown bits off the bottom of the pan. When liquid has almost evaporated, add the rest of the can of beer, bringing to a boil. Let cook until liquid is reduced by half and sauce is thickened.

Preheat oven to 400*F. To fill empanada dough rounds, lay flat on baking surface. Scoop about 2 tablespoons of filling onto the center of each dough round. Moisten the edges of the dough with water and bring edges up to meet around the filling, pressing to seal. Use a fork to crimp the edges. Arrange on parchment-lined baking sheet, brushing lightly with egg wash. Bake for 20-30 minutes, or until golden brown.

Serve with mashed potatoes and gravy.