FBI offering reward in search for missing 2-year-old from Wisconsin, investigators fear she’s in danger

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. -- The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that could help them in their search for two-year-old Noelani Robinson.

According to affiliate WITI, an Amber Alert was issued for the girl on Monday after she was abducted by her father, Dariaz Higgins.

He is accused of allegedly murdering her mother, Sierra Robinson. Milwaukee police have since arrested and charged him in connection to her death.

“The suspect is a cold-blooded killer — and our search to find Noelani has become a game to him,” Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales told the TV station. “It’s obviously apparent he truly doesn’t care about Noelani.”

It's unclear when the last time anyone saw Noelani. FOX News reports that she could be anywhere since Higgins has ties to several states.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales also reportedly suggested that she could be in the hands of human traffickers and when asked why he said, "that's the world that these two individuals lived in, the victim and the suspect."

If you see Noelani, please call the Milwaukee Police Department.

Please call the FBI National tip line 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). There is a $5,000 REWARD for information leading to the location of two year old Noelani Robinson, Last seen with Dariaz Higgins, now in custody. However, Baby Noelani is still missing, considered in danger. pic.twitter.com/jKRyW9CnXV — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) March 16, 2019