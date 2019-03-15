Due date nears for missing pregnant postal worker as community still hopes for her return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO—It's been more than five months since a pregnant postal worker went missing.

Kierra Coles is pregnant with a son. Her due date is April 23.

Family, coworkers and community members gathered in Bronzeville Thursday in hopes of renewing the effort to keep the case in the public eye.

Coles, 26, was last seen Oct. 2nd. She was leaving her South Side apartment for work, dressed in her postal uniform. Surveillance video shows her walking past her car and out of frame.

Karen Phillips is Coles mother. She told Coles’s fellow postal workers Thursday to keep her and her son in their prayers.

“This has been the longest five months of my life and just every day it seems so long. Each day is longer and longer,” she said. “Every day when I wake up I just want to scream, cry and holler. I just want her home.”

Community activist Andrew Holmes has been helping Coles’s family since the beginning and said speaking at the gathering was just another way to keep spreading the word. They do not want this to be a cold case.

“You all are eyes and ears as postal carriers,” he said. “Talk to people, your postal sister and we got to find her.”

There is a $25,000 reward for any information about her location.