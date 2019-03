Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today we are honoring Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy as one of Cleveland's Own.

The pharmacy is one of the largest and most respected businesses of its kind in the country.

The Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy fills prescriptions written by doctors across America.

After 80 years in business, it just moved to a new location in Beachwood.

