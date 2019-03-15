× Cleveland program set up to help those trying to get driving privileges reinstated

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Municipal Court has created a hotline and website to help those people trying to get their driving privileges reinstated.

The court said it has activated www.helpgetmylicenseback.com which includes information on the program and a link to the BMV website for people to apply.

Today — Friday, March 15 — anyone with specific questions about the program will be able to call a special hotline, 216-664-6145, until 6 p.m.

The court stresses that the BMV program does not reduce reinstatement fees in cases where the underlying offense is alcohol, drug or weapons-related.

If a suspension is the result of a court order (for instance, driving under suspension multiple times), at least 18 months must have passed since the suspension ended for reinstatement fees to be reduced or waived entirely.

Applicants must have completed all court-ordered sanctions (fines or community service) for a case to be eligible for a reduction or complete waiver.

A complete waiver is only available for those who have SNAP cards (food stamps) or can show proof that they are in the SNAP card application process.

The initiative only applies to a driver license or permit suspension; it does not apply to a commercial driver license or commercial permit suspension.

The program was set up in an effort to engage the community on a change in Ohio law that could affect thousands of people with vehicle license suspensions.

The BMV Reinstatement Fee Amnesty Initiative went into effect on January 31. It created a six-month program for driver license reinstatement fee reduction and waiver for offenders whose for offenders whose driver licenses have been suspended for specific violations. The court said it’s estimated over 400,000 Ohio drivers will qualify for the program; 40,000 of those drivers are in Cleveland.

Applications for the BMV Amnesty are available at any BMV Deputy Registrar, online at bmv.ohio.gov or it can be mailed to those who call 614-752-7500.