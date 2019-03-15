× Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver in crash that killed pedestrian

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s west side.

According to police, a white SUV was heading eastbound on Woodbridge Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday when the driver made a left turn onto West 25th Street striking a pedestrian.

The victim, a man in his fifties, was walking through the crosswalk with his wife.

His wife was not struck by the vehicle.

The SUV, described by police as a Trailblazer or similar vehicle, fled the scene.

The man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he passed away, officials report.

The SUV reportedly had a temporary tag. Police say it is unknown at this point if there is damage to the vehicle.

The driver is described as a man in his 20-30s. He reportedly has a beard and is about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call authorities at (216) 621-1234.