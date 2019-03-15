Camera glitch prompts false belief that April the giraffe went into labor

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Veterinarians rushed to Animal Adventure Park Friday only to discover that April the Giraffe was not in labor.

According to the park, many people watching April’s livestream witnessed what was believed to be hooves or an amniotic sack. The park said video showed April was “licking and it [appeared] SOMETHING [was] there!”

However, after a thorough inspection from Dr. Tim and Jordan they learned April was not in labor and the camera had experienced a glitch.

“On screen, was a frozen frame from the afternoon, in the Birds Eye view, and a delayed webcam view. Better now than the big moment to discover this issue!” the park wrote on Facebook.

Animal Adventure Park’s technology team has since fixed the glitch.

As for April, well, the park says “all signs point to go time!”

She’s reportedly healthy, happy and hungry. She even enjoyed a special treat from Subway Friday.

