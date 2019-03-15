Meet Carly! Budweiser welcomes first Clydesdale foal of the year

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Say hello to Carly, the very first foal born this year at Warm Springs Ranch, the breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales!

On Wednesday, the ranch shared video of the newborn taking her first steps.

She already seems pretty sure-footed!

The video shows her hopping around and getting used to her legs, close to her mama.

The ranch is set to open its gates March 23, giving guests their first opportunity to meet Carly in person.

Tickets to Warm Springs Ranch are available online.