Browns QB Baker Mayfield spends a day working out with the Brewers at spring training

MARYVALE, Ariz. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield spent Friday working out with the Milwaukee Brewers spring training camp at the invitation of Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, according to FOX6.

Yelich and Mayfield struck up a friendship last year shortly after Mayfield got drafted to the NFL. The two of them happened to go to the same gym — and struck up a friendship. You may recall after one news conference last season, Mayfield ended his comments by saying, “Yeli for MVP.”

Yelich invited Mayfield to camp at American Family Fields of Phoenix for Friday and Saturday. Mayfield was seen working out with the outfielders — and signing autographs for baseball fans.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell told FOX6 that Mayfield spoke to the team Friday morning. Counsell said it’s clear Mayfield is a leader, as he really had the attention of the Brewers during his chat with the players.

Earlier this week, the Browns QB reacted to the huge news that Odell Beckham Jr. was coming to Cleveland. He shared a photo of him and OBJ on Instagram and then retweeted a photo and said, "movement."

