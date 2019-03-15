Browns’ Kareem Hunt suspended for 8 games over conduct policy violations, apologizes for behavior

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The NFL is suspending Browns running back Kareem Hunt for violating its personal conduct policy.

He’ll be suspended for eight games.

The violations were in connection with physical altercations at his home in Cleveland last February and at a resort in Ohio last June. He was placed on the commissioner exempt list on Nov. 30 and was released by the Kansas City Chiefs. He was signed by the Browns last month.

He issued an apology through the Browns Friday:

“I want to again apologize for my actions last year. I know that my behavior hurt a lot of people, and I again apologize to them. I respect the league’s decision on discipline, and I appreciate the time I spent with Commissioner Goodell last week. I’m grateful for my time with the Browns over the last month and thankful to all the people in the organization that have welcomed me. I also appreciate all of the support I received from my union through this process. My commitment to earning the trust of the league, my teammates, the organization and this community through my actions will continue, and I understand there is a lot of hard work ahead of me before I’m able to fully return to playing the game I love.”

According to a statement from the Browns, the findings followed a detailed investigation by the NFL, which included reviewing available law enforcement records, video and electronic communications, interviews with numerous witnesses, and multiple interviews with Hunt.

The statement continues: “Hunt has advised the league office that he accepts responsibility for his conduct and the discipline that has been imposed. He has committed to take advantage of available resources to help him grow personally and as a member of the Cleveland community, and to live up to his obligations as an NFL player.”

The eight-game suspension will take effect as of the final roster reduction on August 31. Hunt will be eligible to play in the Browns’ ninth regular season game.

