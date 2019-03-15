Arrest warrant issued for husband of murdered North Carolina woman; Case prompts authorities to investigate his first wife’s death

NASH COUNTY, N.C. — The husband of a North Carolina woman found dead earlier this week is now wanted in connection with her death, and his whereabouts are unknown, police said Friday.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has taken out a first-degree murder warrant for Rexford Lynn Keel Jr., 57. The man’s wife, Diana Alejandra Keel, 38, was reported missing March 9 and was found dead three days later about 30 miles away from her home. Rexford Lynn Keel was the last person to see his wife alive, police said.

Following an autopsy on Wednesday, police said Diana Alejandra Keel’s death was being treated as a homicide.

Police questioned Keel’s husband, Rexford, on Tuesday, Maj. Miste Strickland of the Nash County Sheriff’s office said. At the time, he had not been charged and was released.

Police now say they now don’t know where Rexford Keel is, but he may be operating a 1998 Chevy pick-up truck, possibly pewter or gold in color, with North Carolina license plates BBM-9232.

Death of suspect’s first wife also investigated

Investigators are also taking a second look at the death of Keel’s first wife, Elizabeth Edward Keel, who died in 2006 at the same home Keel lives in today, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The 2006 death was at the time ruled an accident by the medical examiner’s office, the Nash County Sheriff’s office said. An autopsy indicated she died after falling and striking her forehead on the corner of concrete steps at the front of the home. Strickland told CNN that detectives were working with the FBI and other local agencies to investigate the deaths of both women.