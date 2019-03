× Alligator rescued during drug bust in Cleveland

CLEVELAND-Cleveland vice officers made an unusual discovery while serving a search warrant Friday.

While serving the warrant in a drug investigation in the area of 161st Street and Waterloo Road, officers discovered a gator, 3 guns and narcotics during their search.

One man was arrested for drug trafficking.

The gator, which is 3.5 feet long, was taken to the City Kennel.