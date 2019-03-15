Above the call of duty: North Canton school resource officer gives student first haircut in 2 years

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A North Canton school resource officer demonstrated his “barbershop skills” when he gave a student with special needs his first haircut since 2017.

Officer Mike Ataya fostered an allegiance and friendship with the student over the last several weeks, police said on Facebook.

After school Thursday Officer Ataya went above the call of duty and “showed off one of his many talents” as he cut the student’s hair.

“It’s been a slow and caring process, but the final outcome looks awesome!” North Canton Police Department said, “Thank you Officer Ataya for going above the call of duty and making this young man trust in you and what you stand for as the SRO.”