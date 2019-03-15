$600,000 worth of meth, cocaine, heroin found stashed inside SUV by Border Patrol

Posted 12:40 pm, March 15, 2019

TEMECULA, Calif. - U.S. Border Patrol agents Thursday arrested two men in Temecula on suspicion of having more than $600,000 worth of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin stashed inside their SUV, authorities said.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, agents observed a suspicious vehicle on Interstate 15 and initiated a vehicle stop near the freeway checkpoint, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The white Ford Expedition was driven by a 36-year-old  man who had a 41-year-old passenger; both were Mexican nationals.

After a K-9 alerted to the SUV, agents searched it and found 114 bundles of narcotics stashed inside the rear cargo area, consisting of the following: 114 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $229,928; 27 pounds of cocaine valued at $276,700 and nearly 11 pounds of black tar heroin valued at $113,850.

The men were turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and face narcotic smuggling charges. The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.

