‘Whatever it takes’: Brand new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer drops

A new “Avengers: Endgame” trailer was released Thursday.

Whatever it takes. Watch the brand-new trailer for #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/hX1PCElXhR — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 14, 2019

“Avengers: Endgame,” by the Russo brothers of Cleveland, hits theaters April 26, 2019. It’s likely going to be a long watch.

Joe Russo, who directs the movie along with his brother Anthony, told Collider.com, “We’re still at the three-hour mark.”

He said Disney is okay with the running time.

“Right now, we think the movie is playing well and we’ve had great responses from our test audiences and we’re feeling very good about where it is,” Joe Russo said. “We’re still doing work to it. We’re not done with it.”

When asked about a possible intermission for the movie, Anthony Russo told Collider.com, “We have screened the movie four times for audiences now. For the first three screenings, not a single person got up to go to the bathroom.”

