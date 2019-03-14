Weather changes: Temperatures drop to 30s by Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- After a round of severe thunderstorms on Thursday evening, the air is about to cool off.

There have been reports of damage in several areas of Stark County including Canton and Perry Township, where a tree went into a home. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Several thousand people remain without power. Follow the latest, here.

Check out the temperature forecast through Friday morning:

Another weak front late Friday will produce additional light showers in spots as temperatures drop into the upper 30s by evening. Spotty rain/snow early Saturday with no accumulation.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

