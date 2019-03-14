Video shows masked man dump dog, pig outside Tuscarawas County Humane Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio-- Officials in Tuscarawas County are working together to identify the man who left a dog and pig outside the animal shelter Wednesday night.

Video shows a man tie the dog to a post at the Tuscarawas County Humane Society at about 8:40 p.m. He returned to his vehicle for a cage, containing the pot-bellied pig, while the golden retriever watched anxiously.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff's deputies found the animals around midnight and stayed with them until a humane officer arrived.

Shelter director Haley Predragovich said the pig's feet were not properly maintained and it has trouble walking.

Predragovich said they are trying to find the owner, but he was wearing a mask and the license plate wasn't legible on video. It does not appear he tried to contact other rescues in the area.

Dogs need to be surrendered to the Tuscarawas County Dog Warden, Predragovich said. When the pound is full, the humane society will help with extra animals.